Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Man dies after being stabbed in broad daylight in Baldwin Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in Baldwin Park. 

The incident in the 14000 block of Ramona Boulevard was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. 

It was then that authorities responded and located a 55-year-old Hispanic man who had been stabbed multiple times. Deputies described that there were stab wounds to his head, neck and torso. 

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.