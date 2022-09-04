Man dies after being stabbed in broad daylight in Baldwin Park

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in Baldwin Park.

The incident in the 14000 block of Ramona Boulevard was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

It was then that authorities responded and located a 55-year-old Hispanic man who had been stabbed multiple times. Deputies described that there were stab wounds to his head, neck and torso.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

