Man dies after being hit by car, out-of-service Metro bus on 110 Freeway in South LA

A man died after he was involved in a two-car crash on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 5 a.m. on northbound lanes of the freeway near Manchester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The initial crash, which involved a black sedan and a gray cargo van, happened in express lanes.

After that crash, which caused the victim to be ejected from their car, an out-of-service Metro bus hit the person's body as it was in the road, Metro officials said.

"Metro extends its deepest sympathies to the victim's family and friends," said a statement from a company spokesperson.

CHP officers issued a SigAlert that lasted for nearly three hours in the area.