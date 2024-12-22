Watch CBS News
Man dies after being hit by car, out-of-service Metro bus on 110 Freeway in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man died after he was involved in a two-car crash on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning. 

It happened at around 5 a.m. on northbound lanes of the freeway near Manchester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The initial crash, which involved a black sedan and a gray cargo van, happened in express lanes. 

After that crash, which caused the victim to be ejected from their car, an out-of-service Metro bus hit the person's body as it was in the road, Metro officials said. 

"Metro extends its deepest sympathies to the victim's family and friends," said a statement from a company spokesperson. 

CHP officers issued a SigAlert that lasted for nearly three hours in the area. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

