Man dies after being hit by car on 134 Freeway in Glendale

A man was killed on Friday evening when he was hit by a car on the 134 Freeway in Glendale, according to police.

The crash happened a little after 11:40 p.m., when a stalled car in the middle eastbound lane of the freeway was hit from behind by another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"The silver-colored Mitsubishi was stopped in the No. 2 lane for an unknown reason and the right front passenger ... exited the vehicle," said the CHP statement.

Officers say that the second car, a black Mazda also driving in the No. 2 lane "at speeds greater than 65 mph in light traffic conditions" crashed into the rear of the Mitsubishi.

After slamming into the car, police say that the Mazda also hit the passenger who had previously exited the other car, who was still standing outside on the road.

The passenger, identified as 24-year-old Jake Huard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the driver of the Mitsubishi, only identified as a 19-year-old Pasadena woman, suffered major injuries in the crash as she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 22-year-old driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old El Monte man, suffered minor injuries.

All eastbound lanes were closed until around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the CHP.