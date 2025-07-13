Watch CBS News
Man dies after attack by several pit bulls in Lancaster

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A man was mauled to death by several pit bulls in Lancaster on Saturday. 

It happened at around 10:30 P.M. at a home in the 44000 block of 22nd Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies were called to the scene after receiving reports of a "vicious animal" call and arrived to find the man being attacked by two pit bulls, said LASD's news release. One of the deputies shot at a dog, striking it in the leg. 

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, deputies said. He has not yet been identified. 

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control were called to the home to recover four pit bulls, including the one that was shot. It's unclear what they would do with the dogs following the incident. 

No further information was provided.

