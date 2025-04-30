Man found dead inside Valley Village apartment during LAPD welfare check

A man was found dead inside an apartment in Valley Village when officers responded to a welfare check.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 12600 block of Riverside Drive around 2:30 p.m.

When they entered the apartment, they found a 53-year-old man dead. It is unclear how he died, but detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

The LAPD confirmed there was evidence of a break-in at the adjacent vacant apartment and authorities believe it could be related.

Anyone who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact the Operation Valley Bureau at (818) 374-9550.