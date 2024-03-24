Man crashes into building in downtown LA after being shot while driving

A man crashed into a building after he was shot and killed while driving in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

It happened a little after 5 a.m. near Ninth Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area after learning of a car that had crashed into a building.

Upon arrival, paramedics told the that the victim, only identified as a man in his 40s, had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead inside of the car, according to LAPD's statement.

There were no further details provided.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 486-8700.