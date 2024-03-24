Watch CBS News
Local News

Man crashes into building in downtown LA after being shot while driving

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man crashed into a building after he was shot and killed while driving in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. 

It happened a little after 5 a.m. near Ninth Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers were dispatched to the area after learning of a car that had crashed into a building. 

Upon arrival, paramedics told the that the victim, only identified as a man in his 40s, had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead inside of the car, according to LAPD's statement. 

There were no further details provided. 

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 486-8700.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 6:15 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.