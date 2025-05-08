Man caught on camera beating dog in Long Beach sentenced to three years in prison

The man who was caught on camera violently beating a puppy in Long Beach in April has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Alexander Cueva, a 28-year-old man from Westminster, was arrested last month and charged with animal cruelty after surveillance footage captured the highly disturbing abuse in an alley near 235 E. 12th Street in Long Beach on April 21.

The video shows Cueva as he pulls the dog with its forelimbs in the air, only allowing it to hop on its hind legs behind him. He then uses the dog's leash to yank it over his shoulder and slam it into the ground. Afterwards, he again jerks the leash, lifting the dog to its feet immediately after it hit the ground. He then kicked the dog in the face before hanging it over his shoulder as he leaves the area.

Police say that the dog is a German Shepherd mix between 6 and 8 months named Inara. After receiving treatment, officials say that she has continued to recover nicely.

"She sustained some injuries consistent with suspected trauma, but is expected to heal with time and care," said Long Beach Animal Care Services officials. "She will be placed in a foster home for her recovery."

Cueva pleaded no contest on Thursday. He was sentenced to three years in state prison and was also banned from possessing animals for 10 years, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

"This felony conviction and prison sentence send the important message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our community," LA County DA Nathan Hochman said in a statement following the sentencing.