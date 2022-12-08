Man carrying AR-15 style paintball gun shot in Rialto Police Department parking lot

Investigation continues after armed suspect aims "AR-15 type weapon" at Rialto Police Department off

A man carrying what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle was shot multiple times at the Rialto Police Station Monday afternoon.

A three-year Rialto police officer reportedly pulled into the station's secure parking lot at 4:27 p.m. in his marked patrol vehicle, according to the department.

The officer was followed closely into the lot by a black Dodge Charger.

A civilian department employee walked up to the patrol vehicle and conversed with the officer.

The officer noticed the suspect running toward him carrying what appeared to be an AR-15-type weapon, according to Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling. Police said on Wednesday that it was paintball gun made to resemble an AR-15.

A message from Chief Mark Kling regarding an incident that occurred at our police department on December 5, 2022 at approximately 4:27 p.m. pic.twitter.com/saJtnurWhM — Rialto Police Department (@RialtoPolice) December 6, 2022

Then the suspect started to run back to the Charger. He stopped as the officer exited the police vehicle and allegedly raised the AR-15-type weapon at the officer a second time which prompted police to shoot the suspect multiple times. After the shooting, other officers came outside to assist.

"The officer fearing for his life fired two times, striking the suspect," Kling said.

The suspect was handcuffed and was treated by Rialto Fire Dept. paramedics.

He was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, police said. On Wednesday, the suspect was identified as 35-year-old Gunther Elizalde Tellez. His bail has been set at $50,000.

"This entire incident took one minute and 50 seconds," said Chief Kling. "The AR-15 type weapon that the suspect possessed and assaulted the officer with, it is unknown if that was a real weapon or a replica-type weapon."

No officers were injured.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division will conduct an independent investigation, according to the Rialto Police Dept.

SBCSD and RPD will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday to provide additional information on the investigation, including the suspect's identity.