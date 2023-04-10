Man barricaded in Artesia; SWAT team sent to scene

A man was barricaded Monday at a location in the Artesia area, and a sheriff's SWAT team was sent to the scene.

Deputies went to the 18500 block of Seine Avenue about 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Personnel from the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and a Crisis Negotiation Team were working to contact the man.

Information was not immediately available on why law enforcement personnel were originally sent to the location. The barricade was continuing late Monday morning, the sheriff's department reported.