Man attacked with hammer in North Hills

A man was attacked with a hammer in North Hills on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at 8418 Sepulveda Blvd. in North Hills. Investigators said a 61-year-old man was assaulted with a deadly weapon as he was the leaving a liquor store. He did not have to be hospitalized.

Investigators said the attack appeared to be random and the suspect left on a bicycle.

The motive of the attack is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)