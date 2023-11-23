Watch CBS News
Man attacked with hammer in North Hills

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A man was attacked with a hammer in North Hills on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at 8418 Sepulveda Blvd. in North Hills. Investigators said a 61-year-old man was assaulted with a deadly weapon as he was the leaving a liquor store. He did not have to be hospitalized. 

Investigators said the attack appeared to be random and the suspect left on a bicycle. 

The motive of the attack is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 23, 2023 / 12:22 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

