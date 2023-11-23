Man attacked with hammer in North Hills
A man was attacked with a hammer in North Hills on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at 8418 Sepulveda Blvd. in North Hills. Investigators said a 61-year-old man was assaulted with a deadly weapon as he was the leaving a liquor store. He did not have to be hospitalized.
Investigators said the attack appeared to be random and the suspect left on a bicycle.
The motive of the attack is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.