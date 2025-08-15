Santa Ana man arrested for allegedly taking upskirt videos of women

Irvine police arrested a 23-year-old man after Walmart security guards caught him allegedly recording a video up a woman's skirt.

Investigators found hundreds of clips of different victims, dating back at least two years, in suspect Damian Bravo's phone after they arrested him last week, according to the Irvine Police Department. He has been booked on suspicion of invasion of privacy. He has been released after posting bail.

Officers are hoping to identify and locate additional victims.

"He's favored Walmart and Target," Officer Kyle Oldoerp said. Our concern is there are other victims who are unaware that this has occurred."

The latest video was allegedly taken last week at the Walmart on Von Karman Avenue, according to police.

"In these cases, we see they're being used for personal gratification in some cases," Oldoerp said. "They're trading them or posting them online or hosting websites—some of these hidden camera type videos. I'm not certain how he was using the videos but that's who we've seen them used in the past.

Police have identified one victim so far.

"It's absolutely troubling to us because there's a significant amount of victims on this man's phone," Oldoerp said. "We want to talk to those people. If anybody recognizes this guy or thinks they've been a victim of him, we want them to come forward and talk to detectives so we can add them to our case."