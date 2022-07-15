Man arrested in police pursuit charged with murder in Venice killings

A 28-year-old Los Angeles man has been charged with murder in the deaths of a young couple who were found in Venice, LAPD officials said Friday.

Abelardo Bon was charged Tuesday in the April 15 murders of Brandon Neal and Courtney Johnson, both 31 years old. Police say Neal lived at the home in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive, but Johnson was a visitor when she was killed.

The couple was found with apparent gunshot wounds at about 4:50 p.m. that day. At the time, police did not release details about how they had died.

Bon was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer after allegedly leading LAPD Southeast Division officers in a pursuit on May 19. At that time, West Bureau Homicide detectives identified Bon as the suspect in the Venice murders.

He is being held on $2.3 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Monday.

The motive for the killings remains unknown, according to the LAPD, but it was not believed to be a random incident.

Anyone with information about the murders or Bon can contact West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.