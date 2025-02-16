Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting outside of North Hollywood bar

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Hollywood on Saturday. 

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. outside of a bar in the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard near Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators learned that the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Carlos Meza, and another still unidentified man got into a fight in front of the business. It quickly escalated into a shooting, which left 32-year-old Luke Reynolds dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said. 

They have not yet identified nor released information on the second man involved in the incident, who was also said to have fled from the scene in a car. 

Circumstances surrounding Meza's arrest remain unclear, but police say he was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon. 

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LAPD's North Hollywood Station at (818) 754-8300.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.