Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting outside of North Hollywood bar

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Hollywood on Saturday.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. outside of a bar in the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard near Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators learned that the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Carlos Meza, and another still unidentified man got into a fight in front of the business. It quickly escalated into a shooting, which left 32-year-old Luke Reynolds dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

They have not yet identified nor released information on the second man involved in the incident, who was also said to have fled from the scene in a car.

Circumstances surrounding Meza's arrest remain unclear, but police say he was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LAPD's North Hollywood Station at (818) 754-8300.