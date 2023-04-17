Man arrested for vandalizing Newport Beach church with baseball bat

Newport Beach police arrested a 27-year-old man on Saturday after he was allegedly caught vandalizing the Christ Church by the Sea with a baseball bat.

According to Sgt. Sean Duggan of the Newport Beach Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:46 a.m. when the suspect, identified as Nicolas Briones, broke several windows at the church before being spotted by officers across the street at another church.

When police confronted the suspect, he immediately admitted to breaking the windows at the first church, Sgt. Duggan said.

Briones has no known association with the church, and the incident is not being treated as a hate crime. It is believed Briones may be homeless, officers said.

Briones was taken into custody and booked on felony vandalism and a probation violation. He was taken to jail, where he is being held without bail.

The police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at (949) 644-3730.