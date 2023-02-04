Man arrested for trespassing on Crescenta Valley High School campus arrested again for making criminal threats

The man arrested on Wednesday for trespassing on the Crescenta Valley High School campus has again been taken into custody, after allegedly making criminal threats.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that Friday's arrest is unrelated to the school trespassing incident.

The man, 41-year-old Brandon Santora, was seen walking through the high school Wednesday afternoon, carrying a large duffel bag and dressed in dark-colored clothing. His presence prompted authorities to fully evacuate the nearly 2,600 staff and students from campus.

He was located hours later at a coffee shop about a mile away from the campus and arrested for trespassing, but "was released from custody with a promise to appear pursuant to the law for his misdemeanor charge," LASD said at the time. "Based on statements made by the individual during the arrest, there is no evidence at this time to suggest there was any nefarious plans by him while visiting the campus."

Deputies say that Santora was again arrested at a coffee shop, albeit at a different location than Wednesday's arrest.

When he was arrested on Wednesday, deputies found no weapons, drugs or illegal devices. As of Wednesday, investigators are still trying to figure out why he was on campus.

He's being held with a $75,000 bail.

