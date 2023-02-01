Crescenta Valley High School evacuated after suspicious person enters campus; suspect arrested

Fourth period classes came to a sudden halt at CVHS after a suspicious person was reported on campus Wednesday afternoon.

School officials made an emergency announcement over the school's intercom system, warning staff and students of the man wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap, carrying a large duffle bag.

It's unclear exactly how the man got on campus, without signing in as a guest in the front office. His sudden appearance caused the school to go on lockdown as authorities rushed to the school.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies swept the campus but were unable to locate the man. In order to conduct a more thorough search, the campus was evacuated.

All of the nearly 2,600 staff and students were escorted to the church across the street from the school, which is located on 2900 Community Ave.

"This is precautionary in nature," said LASD Sergeant John Gilbert. "We just didn't know what this person was doing. Perhaps it was something innocent, or in another case, he had something more nefarious in mind."

Three K-9s were also brought to the campus to sniff for the person and any possible contents left behind.

***Update***



Crescenta Valley High School has been cleared. No suspects, weapons, or devices were located on the premises. All students and staff have been released. #LASD pic.twitter.com/h3lARcSD9d — LASD CrescentaValley (@CVLASD) February 1, 2023

Students were picked up by parents at the church as school was canceled for the remainder of the day.

"Nowadays, you never know what going to happen," said one father. "You can't trust anyone and anyone can walk into a school nowadays and cause a lot of harm, and that's a parent's worst nightmare."

Deputies arrested the suspect just after 3 p.m. at a Starbucks coffee shop located nearly a mile from the school's campus, after having him positively identified by a school staff member. He was booked for trespassing after having his bag and person searched.

No weapons, drugs or illegal devices were found, however deputies were still working to determine why he was on the campus in the first place.

The suspect was arrested for trespassing and booked at Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. We have not yet established a motive for the suspect to enter the school. The case is still an active investigation, and no further details are available at this time. (3/3)#LASD — LASD CrescentaValley (@CVLASD) February 2, 2023