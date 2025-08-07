Man arrested for shooting, trying to rob another driver during Riverside County traffic dispute

A man was arrested on Monday after he shot another driver and attempted to rob them during a traffic dispute near Hemet, authorities said.

The incident happened a little after 9 p.m. on Highway 74, near the turn-off to Highway 79, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that the suspect and another man were involved in a fender-bender collision that turned into an argument.

During the confrontation, one of the drivers drew a handgun and shot the other driver. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

"During the altercation, the suspect also attempted to rob the victim," deputies said. He then fled the scene.

As investigators were gathering evidence at the scene of the shooting, they said the suspect returned and surrendered to deputies.

Kenneth Lamont Green, 27, of Hemet, was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making terrorist threats and attempted robbery after Monday's incident. He was released after posting $30,000 bond, jail records show.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 791–3400.