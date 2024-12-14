Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend, Metro bus driver in East Hollywood

Authorities arrested a man who was suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in November, when she was working as a Metro bus driver in East Hollywood.

The original incident happened back on Nov. 16 at around 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the time, police said that the suspect, 56-year-old Dorian Holt, approached a Metro bus parked in the 1600 block of N. Vermont Avenue, where his ex-girlfriend was on her break.

After his arrival, he allegedly shot the still unidentified victim in the face. She was hospitalized in critical condition. Her current condition is unknown.

"There were no other occupants on the bus at the time of the incident," police said in November. "Although the victim was on duty as an MTA bus driver, her duties were not a factor in the incident."

A lengthy manhunt was launched for Holt days after the shooting, with police releasing images of the suspect in hopes of locating him. They ultimately determined that he had fled from California.

He was arrested on Thursday in Escondido after he returned to Southern California, police said. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 561-3421.