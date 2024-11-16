Metro driver shot in East Hollywood in alleged domestic violence incident, agency says

An LA Metro driver was shot in East Hollywood in an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the transit agency.

"Metro is deeply saddened by the act of domestic violence that seriously injured a Metro employee while she was on the sidewalk during a bus layover near Hollywood and Vermont Streets," Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo said in a statement, which did not disclose the time of the shooting. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No other details about her current condition were released by the transit agency.

LAPD is investigating the case. Anyone with information can reach LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477.

Help or information on domestic violence can be found by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.