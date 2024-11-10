Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Hawthorne

A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman in Hawthorne early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. near the intersection of El Segundo Boulevard and Doty Avenue, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the victim, an unidentified 54-year-old woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, HPD officers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, who has not yet been identified, dropped the gun and walked away from the area after the shooting, the statement said.

Officers canvassed the area and found the suspect, only identified as a 49-year-old man at the time, nearby. He was arrested without further incident and booked on suspicion of murder, police said.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Video from the scene shows several HPD patrol vehicles outside of an apartment complex in the area, where a white tent covered the victim's body.