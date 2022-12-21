Man arrested for fatal Torrance hit-and-run back in October

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Torrance that occurred back in October.

According to Torrance Police Department, 52-year-old Castaic resident Patrick Carty was briefly behind bars after they served an arrest warrant for both vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, though he was released on bond.

The initial incident occurred back on Oct. 27 at around 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a white 2005 Ford truck was driving westbound on Artesia at a high rate of speed and rear-ended a black 2000 Toyota truck that was also traveling westbound on Artesia Boulevard," police said.

The collision caused Carty to lose control of his vehicle and he veered off the road and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk.

Carty fled from the scene on foot before authorities arrived.

After investigating evidence and interview a number of witnesses, detectives were able to determine that Carty was allegedly involved in the incident.

Ralph Paccione, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision. The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized for injuries.