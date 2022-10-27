Pedestrian killed in Torrance in hit-and-run crash

Police were investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run crash in Torrance Thursday after a truck drove through a fence, nearly smashing into a home.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary.

Witnesses said a white pickup truck speeding down Artesia Boulevard hit the back of a black pickup truck before barrelling into the fence.

"As a result of the collision, the driver in the white truck lost control of their vehicle, (which) struck a pedestrian that was walking on the south sidewalk of Artesia Boulevard," Salary said.

The Ford truck then crashed into a residence and stopped, and the driver got out and fled, Salary said.

No description was available of the driver.

The injured pedestrian, a 78-year-old Torrance man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The driver of the Toyota truck, a 44-year-old Gardena man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of "potentially minor injuries," Salary said.

No other injuries were reported.

"The sound of the accident itself is what really got us up," said a witness Thursday. "We heard the initial impact and then we heard a gentleman screaming."

Artesia Boulevard was closed between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue while an investigation was conducted surrounding the circumstances of the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued.