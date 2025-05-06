Man arrested for driving into sheriff's station in Lake Elsinore

A man was arrested for allegedly driving his car into the Lake Elsinore sheriff's station on purpose early Monday morning.

It happened at around 5:10 a.m. at the station, which is located in the 300 block of Limited Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies discovered that someone had driven a vehicle into the front lobby," a press release said. "They learned that at approximately 2:11 a.m., a vehicle was intentionally driven over the curb, through a metal fence, and into the front doors of the station, causing significant damage before reversing and fleeing the scene."

Through a brief investigation, they determined that 44-year-old Wildomar Gary Dean Staggs was the suspect in the incident. He was arrested a short time later and booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, deputies said.

They say that while the lobby was temporarily closed, neither the patrol station nor daily operations were impacted by the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 245-3000.