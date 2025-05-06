Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for driving into sheriff's station in Lake Elsinore

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was arrested for allegedly driving his car into the Lake Elsinore sheriff's station on purpose early Monday morning. 

It happened at around 5:10 a.m. at the station, which is located in the 300 block of Limited Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

"Deputies discovered that someone had driven a vehicle into the front lobby," a press release said. "They learned that at approximately 2:11 a.m., a vehicle was intentionally driven over the curb, through a metal fence, and into the front doors of the station, causing significant damage before reversing and fleeing the scene."

Through a brief investigation, they determined that 44-year-old Wildomar Gary Dean Staggs was the suspect in the incident. He was arrested a short time later and booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, deputies said. 

They say that while the lobby was temporarily closed, neither the patrol station nor daily operations were impacted by the incident. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 245-3000.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.