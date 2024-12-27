Man arrested for deadly Santa Monica hit and run

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash that left Vietnam veteran dead in Santa Monica

Police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica that left a woman dead just days before Christmas.

It happened on Sunday, Dec. 22 at around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

They say that the victim was crossing Wilshire southbound when she was struck by a white Toyota Rav4 that was traveling eastbound on Wilshire.

Rod Sharif, the alleged hit-and-run driver that left a Vietnam War veteran dead in Santa Monica on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. Santa Monica Police Department

Witnesses told investigators that they saw the involved vehicle fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed. After days of investigation, they were finally able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Los Angeles man Rod Sharif.

On Friday, members of the SMPD Traffic Unit, SWAT and Criminal Investigations Division detectives served search and arrest warrants for Sharif at his home in Santa Monica Canyon, a statement from police said.

"Several items of evidence were recovered from the home along with the white Toyota Rav4 that had significant front-end damage that appeared to have been caused during the accident," police said.

Sharif was arrested and booked for murder and felony hit and run.

Investigators noted that he also has previous arrests for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Though unidentified, police say that the victim was a Vietnam War veteran and Santa Monica resident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SMPD investigators at (310) 458-8491, evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov or lantz.lewis@santamonica.gov.