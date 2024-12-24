Vietnam War veteran killed in hit-and-run, Santa Monica police ask for help finding driver

A Santa Monica woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who sped away from the scene earlier this week, and on Tuesday, police asked for the public's help finding the suspect.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was described by the Santa Monica Police Department as a resident of the city and Vietnam War veteran. She was crossing Wilshire Boulevard southbound at the intersection with Chelsea Avenue Sunday evening when she was hit by a driver traveling eastbound on Wilshire, according to police. Witnesses told police the driver had sped off.

Officers responded to the intersection around 6:40 p.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Photos of a hit-and-run driver and the vehicle believed to be involved are released by the Santa Monica Police Department on Dec. 24, 2022, two days after the crash killed a resident of the city who police say was a Vietnam War veteran. Santa Monica Police Department

The law enforcement agency released a photo of the suspected hit-and-run driver and the white Toyota Rav4 they were believed to be driving. Video showing the vehicle was also released by the police department as the search for the suspect continues.

"We are asking for the public's help in identifying this person," the Santa Monica Police Department said in a post to X, alongside photos of the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged by police to email Investigator Evan Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov or Investigator Lantz Lewis at Lantz.Lewis@santamonica.gov. The police department's watch commander can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 310-458-8427.