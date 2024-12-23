Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect in deadly Santa Monica hit-and-run, killing woman in crosswalk

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A woman was struck and killed while walking in a Santa Monica sidewalk Sunday evening, and police are in search of the driver who fled the scene.  

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. Sunday to several calls of a woman struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard near Douglas Park, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. 

The woman died at the scene. Police said the hit-and-run driver was traveling at high speeds and continued eastbound on Wilshire after hitting the woman. 

A description of the vehicle and the identity of the woman hit has not been released yet.  

A woman was struck and killed in a crosswalk at the Santa Monica intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard Sunday night.  KCAL News
