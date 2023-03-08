Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting Burbank High School students

Police arrested a Glendale man accused of sexually assaulting at least three teenage girls at Burbank High School.

"The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation," said Burbank Unified Schoo District Superintendent Matt Hill. "We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance."

According to the Burbank Police Department, the series of sexual assaults all happened on March 6. When police responded to the high school, a 14-year-old victim told officers that a man approached her in the school's bathroom. He then sexually assaulted her before a short struggle, prompting him to run from the bathroom.

School employees tracked the man, Patrick Nazarian, 22, and detained him until officers took him into custody. Investigators said that the suspect "inappropriately touched" two other teenagers: a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

Detectives discovered that Nazarian entered the campus through an unlocked door in the student parking lot.

Nazarian was arrested and booked for kidnapping and sexual assault. He's being held on a $1.2 million bond. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is reviewing the formal charges and Nazarian is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.