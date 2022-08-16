Watch CBS News
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Sherman Oaks

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was arrested for his involvement in a fatal shooting in Sherman Oaks late Monday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the man was suspected to be involved in the homeless man at Sepulveda Boulevard and Morrison Street near the 101 Freeway. The shooting was first reported a little before 10:50 p.m. 

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect they believe to be involved in the shooting. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 6:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

