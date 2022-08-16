Watch CBS News

Shooting investigation underway in Sherman Oaks

Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of a shooting investigation in Sherman Oaks, where LA City Fire was transporting one victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the hospital. LAPD is investigating the shooting and has detained at least one person.
