Man arrested following brief police chase in Menifee

Police arrested a man after a brief pursuit in Menifee on Friday.

They were called to the 29000 block of Peacock Mountain Drive just after 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a man possibly armed with a gun in the area, according to the Menifee Police Department.

Officers arrived and learned that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joe Felix Jr., was the subject of a court-issued restraining order that forbid him from being within 100 yards of the unidentified victim, police said.

Police say that Felix Jr. left the scene prior to their arrival, but with help from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department aerial unit, they found him as he was traveling westbound on Newport Road towards Lake Elsinore.

An unmarked unit began to follow his vehicle, while at the same time sheriff's units attempted to perform a traffic stop near Railroad Canyon Road and the I-15 Freeway. Felix Jr. did not stop, however, prompting a pursuit to begin.

As Felix Jr. began to drive back towards the victim's home in Menifee, officers used tire-deflation devices called stop sticks to deflate all four tires on his vehicle. He was arrested without further incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Felix Jr. was booked on suspicion of a court order violation, evading a peace officer and having outstanding local warrants for vandalism and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 9.