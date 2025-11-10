Man arrested after deadly shooting in Huntington Beach

A man was arrested overnight in connection with a deadly shooting in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the shooting was reported around 2:26 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ash Lane and Mandrell Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He's yet to be identified publicly, pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities continued their investigation and identified Luis Angel Mireles, 28 of Santa Ana, as a person of interest. He was contacted in Santa Ana around 11:30 p.m.

He was eventually arrested on suspicion of murder and violation of probation. Authorities didn't reveal what previous conviction led to his probation.

No additional details were immediately made available.