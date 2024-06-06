Man arrested after robbing 3 banks in 90 minutes in Murrieta, Temecula

A 62-year-old man was arrested after robbing three banks within 90 minutes in Murrieta and Temecula on Thursday.

Deputies said Sonny Tho Leu robbed the first bank in Temecula around 12 p.m. where he was reportedly wearing a black baseball cap, dark clothing and he was carrying an orange utility bag, according to the Murrieta Police Department.

The second robbery happened around 12:20 p.m. at a bank in the 40000 block of California Oaks Road. A bank employee reported the crime and gave a similar description of the suspect.

The third robbery was reported just before 1 p.m. at a bank in the 25000 block of Hancock Avenue, police said.

During all three robberies, Leu passed a note demanding money from the bank clerk and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Murrieta Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff's Department worked together quickly and discovered that all three robberies were committed by the same suspect.

Authorities were able to track his car and he was taken into custody.

Leu was arrested for bank robbery and criminal threats, and he is currently booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

Anyone with more information about the incidents are encouraged to call Detective Reed Leitch at (951) 461-6353 or Detective Sergeant Miguel Garcia at (951) 461-6362.