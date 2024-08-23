Man arrested after pointing firearm at another driver during road rage incident in San Bernardino

A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another person during a road rage incident in San Bernardino this week.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 7:45 a.m., when the victim said that they were driving home from work near Glen Helen Parkway and Clearwater Parkway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

A photo of the guns and ammunition recovered by investigators during a search warrant connected to a road rage incident in San Bernardino. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

"As the victim drove in his vehicle behind a blue Chevrolet Camaro, a road rage incident occurred between both vehicles at the above location," the statement said. "The subject, later identified as Sandy Thomas, produced a firearm and pointed it at the victim."

The victim then called 911, and provided them with a description of the suspect and his car.

"Sheriff's Aviation responded and located the vehicle parked on the 16100 block of Stoneridge Drive in Fontana," deputies said.

California Highway Patrol, Fontana Police Department and SBSD had units on hand when Thomas was taken into custody as they executed a search warrant on the two-story home he was in.

During their search, investigators discovered a black semi-automatic pistol, a pistol grip shotgun, ammunition and a loaded magazine, according to the statement.

Thomas was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact deputies at the Fontana Sheriff's Station.