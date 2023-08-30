Man arrested after hours-long standoff outside Hobby Lobby in Santa Ana

A man was arrested and taken into custody after around an 11 hour standoff with police in a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Santa Ana.

Authorities said the man taped a gun to his hand and refused to surrender, leading to an hours-long standoff that came to an end around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The standoff promoted many evacuations of nearby stores for a safety precaution.

Authorities responded to a strip mall parking lot in the area of 17th Street and Old Tustin Avenue after the Orange County Sheriff's Department attempted a traffic stop, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The standoff began after the suspect exited a vehicle with a weapon outside the Hobby Lobby store in the 1900 block of 17th Street, police said

The Santa Ana Police Department crisis negotiation and SWAT teams responded to the scene and attempted to convince the suspect to surrender. They also worked with the Orange County Sheriff's Department in an effort resolve the standoff.

No on was injured during the standoff.