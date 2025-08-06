Watch CBS News
Man arrested after firing shotgun multiple times inside Huntington Beach condo complex

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Huntington Beach police arrested a man who reportedly fired a shotgun multiple times inside of a condominium complex on Wednesday. 

Officers were dispatched to the complex, located near Pacific Coast Highway and Coral Cay, at around 6:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fire, according to a release from HBPD. 

"Officers arrived on scene and determined that a resident had discharged a shotgun multiple times inside his residence, striking several neighboring units," police said. 

They immediately contained the scene and evacuated surrounding units as they tried to coax the suspect into surrendering, police said. They also closed PCH in both directions as a precaution. 

At around 7:50 a.m., officers said that the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. They were not identified. 

No injuries were reported in the shooting. 

As their investigation continues, HBPD said that they will be retaining any further information. 

