Man arrested after allegedly spray-painting "Free Palestine!" on LAPD headquarters

By Iris Salem

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly spray-painting the words "Free Palestine!" on the exterior of the LAPD's headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported that Alex Guillen of Los Angeles was taken into custody in connection with "multiple acts of vandalism" during a march through downtown late Saturday afternoon. The march resulted in other acts of vandalism, and officers were seen covering up the graffiti. 

Guillen  was apprehended at the intersection of Hill and 5th streets and is accused of vandalizing several other locations in addition to the LAPD HQ. 

Police allege that Guillen had two black spray paint cans in his possession at the time of his arrest and was wearing distinctive clothing. 

No further details are available at this time. Please check back for updates.

