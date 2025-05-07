Watch CBS News
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Venice woman's home

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police arrested a man who allegedly broke into an 86-year-old woman's home along the Venice Boardwalk last week. 

Officers believe 39-year-old Marcus Penn intended to assault the elderly woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police booked Penn with assault with the intent to commit a felony during a burglary. He's being held on a $2.05 million bail.

Someone called the police after watching surveillance video of Penn entering a building along the 100 block of Ocean Front Walk with the 86-year-old resident. LAPD officers found Penn inside the elderly woman's apartment. They said they found evidence that suggested he had the intent to assault the resident. 

The department urged anyone with information to contact detectives at (213) 473-0447. Outside of business hours, people can call the LAPD at 1(877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

