Watch CBS News
Local News

Man allegedly pointing rifle at cars from the 105 Freeway overpass in South LA is in custody

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

A man who was allegedly pointing a rifle at cars and people from the Vermont Avenue 105 Freeway overpass in South Los Angeles was taken into custody by police on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said around 9:20 a.m., a call was made to the department of a man with a rifle, pointing it at cars on the freeway and at people on the Metro C Line platform.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol also responded, and the Metro trains were evacuated and stopped.

Around 10:30 a.m., the man complied with officers, and he was taken into custody. The sheriff's department said a weapon was recovered, but it is unclear if it was real or a replica.

A shooting was not reported and the Metro C Line is fully operating. 

man-with-rifle-at-105-freeway.jpg
All lane of the 105 Freeway at Vermont Avenue were shut down as police respond to an alleged man with a rifle. CBS LA

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue