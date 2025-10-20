Man allegedly pointing rifle at cars from the 105 Freeway overpass in South LA is in custody

A man who was allegedly pointing a rifle at cars and people from the Vermont Avenue 105 Freeway overpass in South Los Angeles was taken into custody by police on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said around 9:20 a.m., a call was made to the department of a man with a rifle, pointing it at cars on the freeway and at people on the Metro C Line platform.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol also responded, and the Metro trains were evacuated and stopped.

Around 10:30 a.m., the man complied with officers, and he was taken into custody. The sheriff's department said a weapon was recovered, but it is unclear if it was real or a replica.

A shooting was not reported and the Metro C Line is fully operating.