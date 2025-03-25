Watch CBS News
Man allegedly films inside LA County college women's bathroom

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department needs help finding a man accused of filming women inside of bathrooms at the College of the Canyons. 

Detectives released photos of the invasion of privacy suspect and described him as a 6-foot man in his early 20s who weighs about 170 pounds. 

college-of-the-canyons-filmer.png
The suspect allegedly filmed women inside bathrooms at the College of the Canyons. LASD

The suspect allegedly filmed women at the Valencia community college at least three separate times between October 2024 and March 2025. 

Investigators urged anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case to call Detective Marinelli at the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station at (661) 287-5637.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or through their website, http://lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted through the "P3 Tips" app, available on Google Play or the Apple App Store. 

