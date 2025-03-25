Man allegedly films inside LA County college women's bathroom

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department needs help finding a man accused of filming women inside of bathrooms at the College of the Canyons.

Detectives released photos of the invasion of privacy suspect and described him as a 6-foot man in his early 20s who weighs about 170 pounds.

The suspect allegedly filmed women inside bathrooms at the College of the Canyons. LASD

The suspect allegedly filmed women at the Valencia community college at least three separate times between October 2024 and March 2025.

Investigators urged anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case to call Detective Marinelli at the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station at (661) 287-5637.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or through their website, http://lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted through the "P3 Tips" app, available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.