Man, 74, with dementia goes missing in Lancaster

Authorities Sunday asked for the public's help in locating a 74-year-old man who went missing in Lancaster. 

Jose Delmuro was last seen about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 43000 block of 21st Street West, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Delmuro is a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 185 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray beard. Authorities said Delmuro has dementia and his family is concerned for his well-being. 

Anyone with information regarding Delmuro's whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.  

