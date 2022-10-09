Man, 74, with dementia goes missing in Lancaster

Authorities Sunday asked for the public's help in locating a 74-year-old man who went missing in Lancaster.

Jose Delmuro was last seen about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 43000 block of 21st Street West, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Delmuro is a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 185 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray beard. Authorities said Delmuro has dementia and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Delmuro's whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.