Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Man, 74, last seen at living facility goes missing in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were asking for the public's help in locating a 74-year-old man who was last seen early Sunday morning. 

Thomas Edward Morgan was described as an at-risk missing person. Police said Morgan was last seen around 5:34 a.m. at his living facility in the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue. 

Police said Morgan has medical conditions and may become disoriented. He does not have a car nor cellphone and his destination is unknown. 

Morgan is 5'11 and weighs 145 pounds. He is a black male.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 1:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.