Man, 74, last seen at living facility goes missing in Long Beach

Authorities were asking for the public's help in locating a 74-year-old man who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Thomas Edward Morgan was described as an at-risk missing person. Police said Morgan was last seen around 5:34 a.m. at his living facility in the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue.

Police said Morgan has medical conditions and may become disoriented. He does not have a car nor cellphone and his destination is unknown.

Morgan is 5'11 and weighs 145 pounds. He is a black male.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.