Man, 70, booked in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Van Nuys

A 70-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Van Nuys.

The LAPD says the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday along Van Nuys Boulevard near Remick Avenue. When paramedics responded, they transported a pedestrian to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. However, he was believed to be 29 years old.

Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. He was identified by police as Arturo Sepulveda Carrera from Van Nuys. His bail was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about this crash was asked to call Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at (818) 644-8036 or Officer Sison at (818) 644-8022.