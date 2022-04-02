Watch CBS News

Man, 46, shot to death in Long Beach, suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A 46-year-old man was fatally wounded when a heated argument in Long Beach escalated into a shooting, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect approached a group of men in the 6100 block of Long Beach Boulevard at around 9 p.m. Friday, got into a verbal dispute and fired some shots before leaving the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched to the location at about 9:15 p.m. and paramedics rushed Ryan Pearson to a hospital, where the Long Beach resident died from his injuries.

The people involved in the argument also fled the location and detectives were attempting to locate them.

Long Beach homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

