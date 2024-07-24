Man, 45, stabbed near LA Metro station in North Hollywood

A 45-year-old man was stabbed near the LA Metro station in North Hollywood Wednesday while the suspect remains at large, according to police.

First responders and police officers at the scene of a stabbing reported at the Metro Red Line station in North Hollywood on July 24, 2024. KCAL News

The victim suffered lacerations to his rib area after being stabbed on the stairwell leading into the station, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jader Chaves said. An ambulance was requested for the victim while police searched for the assailant.

The Metro Red Line station is located near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Lankershim Boulevard.

Aerial footage shot just before 2:30 p.m. shows two fire engines just outside the station and several police patrol vehicles.

Chaves said the suspect fled the scene on a bike and described him as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He is believed to be around 30 years old, has short black hair and was wearing a black helmet, black shirt and shorts with white socks as he rode away from the scene.

No other details have been released as the search and investigation continue.