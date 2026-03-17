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Man, 34, dies in single-car crash on Imperial Highway in Los Angeles County

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A man died Tuesday morning after colliding with a center divider on Imperial Highway in Willowbrook, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to reports of a crash at about 5:11 a.m. in the area of Imperial and Wilmington Avenue.

Investigations revealed the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Imperial when he hit the divider attempting to make a lane change. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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