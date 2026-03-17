Man, 34, dies in single-car crash on Imperial Highway in Los Angeles County

A man died Tuesday morning after colliding with a center divider on Imperial Highway in Willowbrook, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to reports of a crash at about 5:11 a.m. in the area of Imperial and Wilmington Avenue.

Investigations revealed the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Imperial when he hit the divider attempting to make a lane change. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.