Man, 33, fatally struck by car while crossing street in Adelanto

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday said a 33-year-old man was killed Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Adelanto. 

The victim, identified as Oscar Melgarejo of Adelanto, was struck by a Nissan Frontier while crossing west in the westbound #2 lane of Air Expressway east of Pearmain Street. 

The driver of the Nissan, identified by authorities as Dallas Looney, 22, of Victorville, remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. 

Melgarejo died at the scene. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. 

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800.  

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 12:11 PM

