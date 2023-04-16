Man, 22, arrested following shooting at bar in Santa Ana

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting inside a bar in Santa Ana, police said.

The incident unfolded just after 1 a.m. Sunday inside the Proof Bar & Lounge, which is located at 215 N. Broadway. There, officers responded to a report of a shooting, and located a woman suffering of an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

After receiving a description of the suspect from witnesses, responding officers located Armando Alvarez of Santa Ana who was detained without incident.

He was subsequently booked into Santa Ana jail on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

