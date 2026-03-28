Mammoth pummel Kings 6-2 to create more separation in Western Conference wild-card race

Alexander Kerfoot and Logan Cooley scored two goals each, Mikhail Sergachev tied a franchise single-game record with four assists, and the Utah Mammoth beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on Saturday night.

Nick Schmaltz and Jack McBain also scored, Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves, as the Mammoth avoided a second losing streak of at least three games in March.

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, who have won one of their last six games. Darcy Kuemper allowed five goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg to start the third period. Forsberg made 11 saves in relief.

The Mammoth continued their charge toward a playoff berth when Kerfoot opened the scoring 2:31 into the game, followed by two goals from Cooley late in the first period. Cooley struck on the power play to pick up his second with less than nine seconds remaining, canceling out any momentum Los Angeles had when Kopitar got them on the board two minutes earlier.

Utah is now five points ahead of Nashville for the first wild-card berth in the Western Conference, which would put them against the Pacific Division in the postseason and away from the Central Division powerhouse trio of Colorado, Dallas and Minnesota.

The Kings started a critical seven-game homestand with a chance to move into the second wild-card spot ahead of the Predators — a team they face twice next week — but instead face planted with a dismal showing.

Special teams was particularly dire for Los Angeles, giving up two goals on the penalty kill plus an even-strength tally to Kerfoot shortly after its own power play expired midway through the second period.

Up next

Mammoth: Visit Seattle on Thursday night.

Kings: Host St. Louis on Wednesday night.