Mammoth Mountain exceeds all-time snowfall record

Mammoth Mountain surpassed its all-time record of snowfall this season with 695 inches recorded at the main lodge on Wednesday.

This comes after a series of mega-storm cycles throughout March dropped massive amounts of snow in the Eastern Sierra.

The resort says historical snowfall records are kept at the base of Main Lodge. The last time the resort broke a record was in the 2010/2011 season with a total of 668 inches.

The mountain's peak, which is at an elevation of 11,053 feet, received 870 inches of snow this season, leaving a base depth of 336 inches as of Wednesday, March 29.

Mammoth Mountain also announced it will be extending the 2023 season and will be open for skiing/riding through July.