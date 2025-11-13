Malnourished dog abandoned outside of Anaheim animal hospital

Security cameras at Anaheim's University Veterinary Center caught a person throwing a grocery bag containing a malnourished dog over an iron gate early on Wednesday.

"I can't find words to describe why anybody would do something like that and it's hard to find the right words," said Dr. Ash Hakhamian, a veterinarian at the center. "I mean, thrown is an understatement."

He said the maltipoo is about 5 years old. It landed on a spike strip installed along the top of the gate, causing further injuries when it fell to the ground.

"He face planted," Hakhamian said. "That's what broke his fall, his face. When you lift his lip up, it's all bruised."

Hakhamian believes the 9-pound dog has been mistreated for a long time before being abandoned. In addition to being malnourished, the dog is missing many of its teeth, and its nails were so long that they curled underneath its paws.

Hakhamian's staff stabilized the critically injured dog.

The Anaheim Police Department said they have detained a woman they believe abandoned the dog. Detectives are working with the Orange County District Attorney's Office to explore possible criminal charges.

"The Anaheim Police Department takes it very seriously," Officer Breana Castro said. "They've been working nonstop to identify the subject, and they have."